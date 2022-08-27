Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis went 3-3 in its season opening tournament in Altoona, Aug. 18 and 19.
“We are still trying to figure out our lineup, so this tournament is all about getting the team out there playing and see who works well together and who can handle the pressure of being alone and playing singles,” explained B-W coach Dana Helgeson. “I was very happy with how the ladies adjusted to all of the different lineups we tried.”
B-W defeated Barron, Chippewa Falls and Mondovi by the score of 6-1 each. Rice Lake won 6-1 over Baldwin-Woodville, while Altoona and East Troy blanked the Blackhawks.
Registering wins against Barron were Shannon Fritts, who won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, Annabelle George, a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles and Courtney Stitt, a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 4 singles.
All three doubles teams won with Maggie Jensen/Kylie Kastel posting a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles, Mallory Hable and Emma Yanish, winning 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and Kennedy Wang and Hailey Schodeberg recording a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles.
Against Mondovi, Kastel won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Hable posted a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 3 singles and Still won 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 at No. 4 singles.
In doubles action, Jensen and Fritts, won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1, Wang and Yanish earned a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles and Schodeberg and Lola Peavey winning, 6-1, 3-6, 10-2 at No. 3 doubles.
Jensen played at No. 1 singles at Chippewa Falls and won 7-5, 6-1. Dru Beebe posted a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles. Fritts won 6-3, 7-6 at No 3 singles and George completed the singles sweep with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 4.
Hable and Yanish won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles, while Wang and Peavey earned a 7-5, 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles.
Charlee Sorenson earned the lone win against Rice Lake, winning over Tegwen Romportl at No. 1 singles.
“I was surprised on how strong our whole team’s mental game was,” Helgeson explained. “We talk a lot about the mental game in our tennis matches, but these ladies really took it to heart and showed me how mature and mentally strong they are.
“Six matches in two days are exhausting, but our team went out and played hard, pouring everything they had into their matches. Our team has had to take a huge jump in our lineup as most are two-year players, but don’t look like it. I’m very proud of our team and all of their hard work.”
