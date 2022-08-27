Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis went 3-3 in its season opening tournament in Altoona, Aug. 18 and 19. 

“We are still trying to figure out our lineup, so this tournament is all about getting the team out there playing and see who works well together and who can handle the pressure of being alone and playing singles,” explained B-W coach Dana Helgeson. “I was very happy with how the ladies adjusted to all of the different lineups we tried.”

