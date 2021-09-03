B-W girls tennis stays positive

The Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis team faced three tough opponents in Hudson, Winona and Menomonie during the Menomonie Invitational this weekend.
“We knew it was going to be challenging,” explained B-W coach Dana Helgeson.
And it was, as B-W lost 7-0 to all three teams.
“We knew we had to play hard, take risks and keep strong mindsets,” Helgeson said. “Both my assistant Libby (Whirry) and I were so proud of how well each and every player represented us. It was very exciting to watch them pour everything they had into each one of their matches. The losses we had have made us stronger and have filled us with confidence.”
Against Hudson, Allison and Brooke Albrightson garnered the most points in a set for B-W, losing 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
“We were on with our returns, crosscourt game and our net play,” Helgeson said. “They make a great doubles team.”
In addition, Katelyn Miller fell 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.
“She also had a good match against Hudson,” Helgeson said. She played many long points, most of them going into Deuce multiple times. Her focus and mindset was the best we’ve seen from her.”
Helgeson noted the play of Abigail Nilssen and Alayna Brightbil at No. 2 doubles versus Menomonie. The match went three sets with Nilssen and Brightbil, falling 10-7 in the third.
“They worked so hard for every point, had fun on the courts, and somehow found a ton of energy for their match,” she said.
Against Winona, Bailey Albrightson and Katelynn Miller at No. 1 doubles also went to a third set, but the Winhawks prevailed 10-7. Kennedy Wang and Mallory Hable also went to a third set at No. 3 doubles but lost 10-3.
“I’m looking forward in seeing what the confidence that we gained as a team will look like on the courts from here on out,” Helgeson said.
B-W 7, Bloomer 0
The Blackhawks swept Bloomer Aug. 24 in front of an unexpected home crowd.
“Another surprise we had was how many fans came to watch us play,” said B-W coach Dana Helgeson. “We are so thankful for all of the support.”
Abigail Nilssen preserved the sweep at No. 4 singles. She defeated Adeline Frank, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5.
“Her first game lasted as long as most of our other players’ games,” Helgeson explained. Helgeson also added Nilssen’s deficit was 3-0 in the second set before prevailing.
“She just needed to relax and keep calm,” Helgeson continued. “She won one game and then that led to another. She broke down her opponent one game at a time. It was a fun match to watch.”
Bailey Albrightson and Katelynn Miller blanked their opponents at No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively. Dru Beebe only gave up a game at No. 3 singles.
Brooke and Allison Albrightson won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. Maggie Jensen and Kylie Kastel posted a 6-1,6-4 victory at No. 2 doubles and Lexi Everts and Kennedy Wang won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
“I was very pleased with their strong mindsets,” Helgeson said. “So much of tennis is a mental game and we work very hard on letting go of the little mistakes we make, so we can focus on the next point. This team has a great mindset.”
