The Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis team went winless in the Menomonie Tournament Aug. 26 as it competed against Holmen, New Richmond, and River Falls.
“It was a good day of tennis,” B-W coach Dana Helgeson explained. “Lots of very positive things happened. I was very proud of the team. They stepped up and took risks during their matches like they do in practice. They also didn’t let the pressure get to them.”
Holmen edged B-W 4-3. Dru Beebe earned the Blackhawks’ lone single win, a 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 win over Emma Goede at No. 2 singles.
“She took charge in her match,” Helgeson said. “It was so fun watching her celebrate the points she worked so hard to win. She played with great determination.”
Kylie Kastel and Maggie Jensen registered a 6-0, 6-0 win over Madison Pickett and Harsimranpreet Virk at No. 1 doubles. Mallory Hable and Emma Yanish defeated Lillian Schmidt and Katelyn Lefebvre, 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
Rive Falls defeated the Blackhawks 5-2. The Wildcats swept all four singles matches. Kastel and Shannon Fritts won 6-3, 7-5 over Ella Peters and Ellie Mikla at No. 1 doubles.
“They did a great job together, setting each other up, going for every ball and playing every point like it was the last point of their match,” Helgeson said. “They made a great doubles team.”
Hable and Yanish earned its second win of the tournament with a 6-3, 4-6, 15-13 over Lilla Grey and Zoey Poeschel at No. 2 doubles.
New Richmond blanked B-W in the final match. The closest match came at No. 3 singles as Ava Olson defeated Hable 6-2, 6-1.
“I was proud and surprised with how our team poured all of their energy into each of their matches,” Helgeson concluded. “It was a long day, but they all played their last match like it was their first one of the day with great focus, energy and amazing mindsets.”
