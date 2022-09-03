The Osceola girls tennis team handed Baldwin-Woodville a 5-2 defeat Aug. 25.
“Today was the first day of being back to school,” B-W coach Dana Helgeson said. “I didn’t feel like we played the way our girls usually played. We had a hard time finishing points and taking risks.
The Chieftains swept all four singles matches, with Maggie Jensen and Shannon Fritts at No. 1 doubles and Kennedy Wang and Hailey Schodeberg at No. 3 doubles earning the Blackhawk wins.
“Maggie and Shannon had a great match,” Helgeson said, as the pair won 6-0, 7-5 over Shaw Styles and Mazie Gillespie. “They both played well. Their net game was on, cross court and so was their serves.”
Wang and Schodeberg earned a 6-4, 6-2 win over Marlee Gibson and Adason Gault.
“They also played a great match,” Helgeson added. “They do a nice job together and make a good doubles team.”
Picking up wins against Bloomer Aug. 23 were Charlee Sorenson at No. 1 singles, Shannon Fritts at No. 2 singles, Annabelle George at No. 3 singles and the doubles teams of Mallory Hable/Emma Yanish at No. 2 doubles and Kennedy Wang and Kalli Bauer at No. 3 doubles.
“I think all of our singles players did a great job moving the ball and keeping it in play,” Helgeson said. “We have worked very hard on our approach shots in practice, and it is exciting to see our players finally trusting themselves and being aggressive with their approach shots during their matches.”
Sorenson picked up a 6-3, 6-2 win over Madilyn Omar.
“She did an excellent job moving her opponent,” Helgeson said. “Charlee has worked so hard on her game.”
George posted a 6-4, 7-5 win over Eva Nelson.
“She kept her focus and worked hard to take her match,” Helgeson said. “She does a good job keeping the ball in play and forcing her opponent to make mistakes.
“Our team works so hard at practices, and they take big risks, but we still are holding back during matches so as their coach I’m hoping they soon have the confidence in themselves and take the risks needed. I know they have it in them and I’m so proud of them all.”
