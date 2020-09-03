The Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis team defeated Bloomer 7-0 in its home opener August 25.
“This was a nice win for us,” said B-W coach Dana Helgeson. “We are still trying to put our Varsity team together. We are in the middle of our challenge matches and so far what the challenge matches have shown me is that we have many girls at the same level of play. Our team is young and needs experience but we do have a lot of talent and drive.”
Highlights of the match included Bailey Albrightson beating Cayla Bingham 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
“She is a second year player, but doesn’t look like it on the court,” Helgeson said.
Katelynn Miller defeated Madison Sather 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
“Katelynn has really stepped up her game this season, she has worked so hard,” Helgeson said.
Allison and Brooke Albrightson won 7-5, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
“Last year, they were our No. 3 doubles team,” Helgeson explained. “ It’s a huge jump from 3 to 1. The game is so different. The play is so much faster. They have jumped right into it and are doing a great job. “It was a confidence builder for us…I am very blessed to coach these amazing girls. This team is very coachable, eager to learn, dedicated, hard-working and fun.”
Baldwin-Woodville 7, Bloomer 0
Singles: No. 1 – Bailey Albrightson (B-W), def. Cayla Bingham (B), 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 – Alison Nutt (B-W) def. Kylee Sedlacek (B), 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 – Katelynn Miller (B-W) def. Madison Sather (B), 6-1, 6-2; No. 4 – Faith Rens (B-W) def. Madilyn Omour (B), 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 – Alison and Brooke Albrightson (B-W) won 7-5, 6-0; No. 2 – Alyssa Moore/Ashley Van Someren (B-W) def. Stephanie Gallox/Savannah Serbian (B), 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 – Camille Bennise/Alyannya Brightbal (B-W) won 6-1, 6-1.
