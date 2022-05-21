The Baldwin-Woodville girls soccer team cruised to the 11-1 victory over St. Croix Central May 12.
“We started a little slow, but we got our passes connected and our offense was very efficient,” B-W coach Mauritz Kool said. “The second half was the best half we played so far. All the players were able to get in and play.”
Haley Jordt, Ella Schutz, and Kylie Kastel scored three goals each. Maddi Monicken and Lavinia Kool had one each.
“We had a lot of very good shots from outside of the 18-yard box,” Mauritz Kool said.
B-W improved to 6-3 with the win, while SCC is now 2-5 overall.
‘We need to keep the momentum going and getting ready for the playoffs,” Mauritz Kool concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.