B-W girls soccer land three first-team all-conference performers

The Baldwin-Woodville girls soccer team had six players selected to the Middle Border Conference all-conference teams.
Junior Shayna Florez, sophomore Ella Schutz and freshman Haley Jordt were named to the first team. Florez earned a second-team selection last year, while Schutz was an honorable mention.
Earning second team selections for the Blackhawks were senior Zoe Henderson, junior Juliana Johnson and freshman Kylie Kastel. It’s the first selection for all three of them.
Conference champion Somerset finished with five first-team selections and nine overall. After B-W’s six, Amery and St. Croix Central had three each, while Osceola and Altoona had two each.
Joining B-W’s selections on the first team were Somerset’s Charlotte Eichten, Erin Huerta, Rachel Webb, Julia Rybacki and Megan Larse. Eichten, Huerta and Webb were repreat first-team selection. Amery’s Kylie Burch and Ashley Benysek, Osceola’s Lauren Kremer and Central’s Anna Sauer rounded out the first team.
Jordt and Kastel were the only freshmen selected. In all there were seven sophomores, six juniors and 10 seniors.
Huerta was named player of the year, while Somerset’s Ryan Vang was selected coach of the year.
