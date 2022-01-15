The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team remained in first place in the Middle Border Conference after last week’s action.
It wasn’t easy.
The Blackhawks held on for a 41-40 win over Osceola Jan. 7 as the Chieftains had four chances to take lead in the final 90 seconds. All those possession ended up in missed shots or turnovers.
B-W went into the locker room with a 26-17 halftime lead, but struggled in the second half, scoring only 15 points.
The Blackhawks struggled from three-point range, shooting only 20% and from the free throw line, finishing at 38.5%. They shot nearly 40% from two-point range, which was markedly better than Osceola’s 25.8%.
Brooke Klatt and Stella Kamm led the Blackhawks (4-0 conference, 9-2 overall) with nine points each. Klatt finished with four rebounds and five assists. Kamm pulled down four rebounds.
Maddy Jensen tossed in eight along with nine rebounds. Anna Jordt scored six points along with nine rebounds. Haley Jordt dished out five assists and three steals.
Hattie Fox led Osceola (3-2, 9-3) with 21 points. She pulled down six rebounds and four steals. Mallory Johnson added nine rebounds. Olivia Schiebel and Alexis See finished with five points each.
Baldwin-Woodville has now won seven games in a row.
B-W 62, River Falls 45
The Blackhawks raced out to a 37-24 halftime lead and coasted to the nonconference victory Jan. 4.
Anna Jordt led the way with 14 points, while Brooke Klatt chipped in with 11. Maddy Jensen added seven, while Marney Roemhild, Haley Jordt and Stella Kamm added six points each.
B-W finished 9-for-14 from the free throw line.
Keyah Strop had a team-high 13 points for River Falls. Olivia Pizzi chipped in with nine.
