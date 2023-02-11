Altoona snapped the Baldwin-Woodville’s girls basketball team winning streak at three games with a 47-41 victory Feb. 4.
Future Minnesota Golden Gopher Alyssa Wirth had a game-high 17 points for the Rails. She also added 12 rebounds. Addi Siverling recorded eight points and five rebounds. Kennedy Trippler posted seven points, seven rebounds and four assists.
The Rails were outstanding at the free throw line, finishing 13-for-15.
Maggie Jensen led the Blackhawks with 11 points and five rebounds. Haley Jordt chipped in with nine points, eight rebounds and four steals. Marney Roemhild posted eight points, five rebounds and three steals. Marin Nygaard recorded eight points.
The Blackhawks are now 5-5 in the conference and 8-12 overall.
Baldwin-Woodville 42, Ellsworth 32
The Blackhawks recorded the season sweep over Ellsworth Feb. 2 thanks to another rebounding advantage.
B-W finished with 40 rebounds to Ellsworth’s 29. Jensen posted a double of 13 points and 15 rebounds. Jordt posted a double double of her own with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Roemhild chipped in with eight points as Nygaard pulled down five rebounds.
Baldwin-Woodville shot 31.1 percent from the field compared to Ellsworth’s 23 percent.
Molly Janke, one of the conference’s leading scorers, finished 4-for-12 from the field overall to finish with 15 points and six rebounds. Ava Brookshaw added seven points.
B-W 38, Somerset 37
Jordt’s 15 points, four rebounds and three steals led the Blackhawks to the Jan. 31 win.
Jensen added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals as B-W shot 35.8 percent from the field overall.
Oehlke posted five points as Nygaard tallied four. Hailey Maurer pulled down eight rebounds as Nygaard finished with five. Roemhild dished out three assists. Baldwin-Woodville also outrebounded Somerset by 12.
Julia Rybacki had a game-high 18 points for Somerset along with three assists and three steals. Heather Gaikowski chipped in with 10 points, five rebounds. Jenna Peper pulled down seven rebounds. The 37 points were a season-low for the Spartans.
Both teams struggled from three-point range as the Blackhawks were 1-for-10 as Somerset shot 3-for-18.
