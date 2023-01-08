The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team defeated D.C. Everest 49-38 Dec. 28 in the Menomonie Tournament.
The loss snapped a four-game losing streak for the Blackhawks.
Maggie Jensen scored a team-high 13 points for B-W (3-7 overall) along with seven rebounds and two assists. Abigail Nilssen posted a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Marin Nygaard finished with nine points and five rebounds, while Marney Roemhild recorded seven points, four assists and five steals.
Baldwin-Woodville struggled from three-point range, going 1-for-8, but was effective from the free throw line, finishing 16-for-23.
Braelyn Beiler finished with a game-high 16 points for D.C. Everest. Grace Sandquist and Katie Schutz added seven points each.
Menomonie 65, B-W 44
Sophia Schoenberger led three Mustangs in double figures as Menomonie pulled away in the second half to earn the Dec. 27 win in the Menomonie Tournament.
The Mustangs went into halftime with a 34-24 lead and stretched the lead further in the final 18 minutes.
Schoenberger dished out seven assists and finished with four rebounds. Mary Berg finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Brooklyn Birt chipped in with 13 points and five rebounds. Elizabeth Kyles dished out four assists.
Menomonie finished 9-for-22 from three-point range.
Jensen led three Blackhawks in double figures with 13 points and three steals. Nilssen posted 11 points along with nine rebounds. Nygaard recorded 10 points and five rebounds.
