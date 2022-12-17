B-W girls hoops remain undefeated in MBC

Ryeah Oehlke attempting to get around Ellsworth’s Kayla Kressin during the Dec. 9 game. 

 Sam Niebeling| Niebeling’s Photography

The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team shot nearly 49 percent from the field overall to defeat Ellsworth 45-36 Dec. 9. 

Maggie Jensen led the Blackhawks (2-0 conference, 2-3 overall) with 13 points and seven rebounds. She was 5-for-5 from the charity stripe along with dishing out four assists. 

