B-W girls hoops remain undefeated in MBC By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com Dec 17, 2022 The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team shot nearly 49 percent from the field overall to defeat Ellsworth 45-36 Dec. 9. Maggie Jensen led the Blackhawks (2-0 conference, 2-3 overall) with 13 points and seven rebounds. She was 5-for-5 from the charity stripe along with dishing out four assists. Shayna Florez added eight points, while Marney Roemhild and Haley Jordt finished with seven points each. Roemhild pulled down seven rebounds. Marin Nygaard also posted a team-high three steals. Molly Jahnke posted a game-high 16 points for the Panthers (1-1, 3-2) along with five rebounds and three steals. Morgan Halverson tossed in 11. Ellsworth finished shooting 13-for-42 from the field (31 percent) along with 1-for-12 from three-point range. Durand 48, B-W 24 The second half got away from the Blackhawks as Durand outscored them 25-7 to earn the Dec. 5 win. Baldwin-Woodville shot 8-for-28 from the field overall (28.6 percent) compared to Durand's 34.5 percent. The Panthers also controlled the glass, outrebounding B-W 33-22, including 16-5 in offensive rebounds. B-W was also done in by 27 turnovers, 13 of which were Durand steals. Victoria Kurth led Durand with 13 points along with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Brittany Diepenbrock recorded 12 points. Chloe Auth finished with five steals. Jensen finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three steals for B-W. Jordt added seven points and three steals.
