B-W girls hoops lose to Colfax, Elk Mound

Ryeah Oehlke looking to attempt a shot during the game against Elk Mound Nov. 28. 

 Sam Niebeling| Niebeling’s Photography 

McKenna Shipman’s 18 points and 11 rebounds helped the Colfax girls basketball team defeat Baldwin-Woodville 42-35 in a nonconference game Dec. 3. 

Molly Heidorn added 12 points for the Vikings (4-1 overall). Jada Anderson recorded seven points and three rebounds. 

