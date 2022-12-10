B-W girls hoops lose to Colfax, Elk Mound

McKenna Shipman’s 18 points and 11 rebounds helped the Colfax girls basketball team defeat Baldwin-Woodville 42-35 in a nonconference game Dec. 3.
Molly Heidorn added 12 points for the Vikings (4-1 overall). Jada Anderson recorded seven points and three rebounds.
Colfax went 19-for-27 from the free throw line, while B-W was 1-for-3. The free throw difference was the story as the Blackhawks made 15 field goals, while Colfax made 11. Furthermore, the Vikings were 1-for-18 from three-point range.
Maggie Jensen led B-W (1-2 overall) with 12 points, including 10 in the second half. Marney Roemhild chipped in with 10, while Ryeah Oehlke added seven. After making four three pointers in the first half, B-W had none in the second half.
Elk Mound 45, B-W 27
The Blackhawks committed 22 turnovers, 11 of which were Elk Mound steals, as the Mounders pulled away in the second half to earn the Nov. 28 win.
B-W went into halftime with a 13-10 lead, but Elk Mound outscored the Blackhawks 35-14 in the final 18 minutes.
Ellie Schiszik had a game-high 18 points for Elk Mound. She added seven rebounds, six steals and three assists. Lydia Levra finished with nine points. Tori Blaskowski dished out eight assists.
The Mounders shot 32.7 percent from the field while the Blackhawks finished at 27 percent. Even though Baldwin-Woodville had more rebounds, Elk Mound held a 22-8 advantage in points in the paint.
Oehlke finished with seven points. Jensen finished with six and Marin Nygaard tallied five. Jordt dished out five assists.
