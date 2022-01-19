The Middle Border Conference girls basketball race got even tighter last week.
Baldwin-Woodville came into the week in first place thanks to a perfect 4-0 record. After its two games, the Blackhawks fell to third as they lost to both Ellsworth and Prescott.
The Panthers and Cardinals are now tied for first with a 5-1 record. Altoona is a half-game behind, at 5-2. B-W now has a 4-2 record.
Ellsworth snapped the Blackhawks’ winning streak with a 49-46 win Jan. 11.
Anna Jordt led the Hawks with 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Brooke Klatt tossed in nine along with five rebounds. Stella Kamm and Maddy Jensen finished with seven points each. Jensen added five rebounds along with two steals.
The Blackhawks struggled from the field, shooting 30.9 percent (22-for-71).
Prescott 34, B-W 28
The game against the Cardinals could be called either great defense by both teams or subpar shooting by both teams. Whatever way one wants to call it, Prescott moved into first place with the Jan. 14 win.
The Cardinals shot 30 percent from the field overall. B-W was worse at 21.6 percent.
Lila Posthuma led the Cardinals with 12 points and eight rebounds. Katrina Budworth scored eight and dished out four assists. Brynley Goehring posted seven and four assists.
Prescott was 7-for-8 from the free throw line, compared to B-W’s 8-for-14.
Anna Jordt and Brooke Klatt scored seven points each for Baldwin-Woodville. Marney Roemhild added six.
Jordt pulled down 12 rebounds, while Klatt had six. Haley Jordt added four rebounds and three steals.
The Blackhawks outrebounded Prescott 35-24, but committed seven more turnovers.
