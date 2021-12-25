The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team remained undefeated in the Middle Border Conference action with a 54-41 win over Altoona Dec. 16.
While the 54 points represented a season high, it was the work on the defensive end which stood out.
The Rails held a 40-39 lead with nine minutes, 30 seconds left in the game. B-W held them without a field goal made the rest of the way as its only point came at the free throw line.
Five different Blackhawks scored during that stretch, highlighting the balance which is a strength of this team.
Josie Rondestvedt led Altoona with 14 points. Landry Ternberg scored eight, while Reagan Bergh and Kennedy Trippler scored six each. No individual stats for B-W were found online.
As of Dec. 20, B-W and Ellsworth are the only MBC teams undefeated. The Blackhawks are now 3-2 overall.
