The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team earned two nonconference wins last week to improve its record to 5-2.
The Blackhawks defeated Boyceville 51-22 Dec. 21 and Durand by four Dec. 20.
Against Boyceville, B-W rolled to a 27-9 halftime lead and increased its lead further in the second half.
No individual stats were found for Baldwin-Woodville online before this issue of the Bulletin went to the press.
B-W 51, Durand 47
Anna Jordt led three Blackhawks in double figures with 21 points. Brooke Klatt tossed in 15, while Haley Jordt posted 11 as B-W earned the win.
"Our girls came out in the second half and stuck to the game plan," B-W coach Holly English explained. "Getting the ball into our posts paid off, and eventually opened up some good looks for our outside shooters."
Baldwin-Woodville outscored Durand 30-19 in the second half, highlighting the win.
"We minimized our turnovers and made an effort to utilize our post matchups," English continued. "After being down by seven at halftime, we came out in the second half strong and made some key shots to get us back in the game."
Madisyn Kilboten had a team-high 19 for Durand, while Bentley Bauer added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.