The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team earned its 16th win of the season thanks to a 57-41 victory over Osceola Feb. 11.
Brooke Klatt led the Blackhawks (8-4 conference, 16-6 overall) with 12 points, three rebounds and four assists. Ryeah Oehlke chipped in with 10 points off the bench. She added six rebounds.
Four more Blackhawks added six to nine points. Haley Jordt posted nine points and six rebounds. Marney Roemhild finished with eight points, six rebounds and six assists. Anna Jordt chipped in with seven points and five rebounds. Maddy Jensen added six points and four rebounds.
A story of the game was Baldwin-Woodville shot 58% from two-point range compared to Osceola’s 30.
Hattie Fox led the Chieftains with 12 points each. Mallory Johnson posted 11 and Alexis See added 10.
Altoona 44, B-W 38
The Blackhawks struggled from three-point range, going 1-for-7 in the six-point loss to Altoona Feb. 8.
Alyssa Wirth led Altoona with 13 points while Josie Rondestvedt posted 11.
Anna Jordt scored 11 of her 16 points in the second half. Ryeah Oehlke added eight with six rebounds. Brooke Klatt posted five points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
B-W finished 33% from the field overall.
Home games possible for B-W in playoffs
Multiple home games are possible for the Blackhawks because of the seeding meeting held last weekend.
B-W earned the No. 2 seed and a bye. They will play the winner of No. 7 Barron/No. 10 Amery in the second round 7 p.m., Feb. 25, and likely a third game with No. 3 Prescott the following night.
If B-W wins those two games, the Sectional Semifinal is also scheduled for Baldwin-Woodville 7 p.m., March 3. The sectional final is March 5 in Somerset.
St. Croix Falls is the No. 1 seed in the sectional. The State Tournament semifinals is March 10 in Green Bay.
