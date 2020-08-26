The Baldwin-Woodville girls golf team finished third in the season opener Amery Invitational, which was held August 21.
Prescott won the eight-team meet with a 361, followed by New Richmond’s 366. B-W took third at 431, with Somerset two shots behind. Osceola was fifth at 466, Amery took sixth at 471, and St. Croix Central junior varsity was seventh at 473 and Grantsburg placed eighth at 484.
Roza Emmert led the Blackhawks with a 100, followed by Tessa Van Someren at 105. Lezlie Weyer shot a 110. Grace Carlson shot a 116 and Ally Noll finished with a 133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.