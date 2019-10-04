B-W girls golf place sixth at MBC

Baldwin-Woodville’s girls golf team participated in the Middle Border Conference Tournament in Ellsworth on Sept. 25 and placed sixth with a score of 444. It also left the Blackhawks in sixth place in the final season standings.
Roza Emmert put together a solid day of golf, recording a score of 49 on her front nine and finishing the 18-hole course with a score of 103.
“She has been very consistent this season and this is her best 18-hole score of her career,” said Coach Eric Harmon.
Ashley Burr finished four strokes behind Emmert with a 107, that included a birdie on the Par 3 #5 hole.
“She had some very good drives today and hit some quality iron shots,” Harmon said, noting that she did struggle in her short game.
Lezlie Weyer shot a 114, finishing strong on the last six holes.
Ally Noll put together a solid back nine to record a score of 120.
“She has been playing better of late compared to the beginning of the year,” Coach Harmon said.
Grace Carlson rounded things out with a 123.
“She hit some really nice iron shots, but did use some extra shots around the greens,” Harmon said.
Prescott freshman Ava Salay was the tournament medalist with a score of 80.
This year’s top 5 Middle Border Conference Golfers were:
Ava Salay of Prescott
Jessica Hagman of New Richmond
Lannie Veenendall of New Richmond
Holly Carlson of Ellsworth
Sally Vangsness of St. Croix Central
Team Scores
New Richmond 376, St. Croix Central 378, Prescott 379, Ellsworth 411, Amery 435, Baldwin-Woodville 444, Somerset 444, Osceola 450
