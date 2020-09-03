The Baldwin-Woodville girls golf team finished fourth in the Middle Border Conference opener August 24 at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond.
Prescott won the meet with a 173 team score, followed by New Richmond’s 181. St. Croix Central took third at 189. B-W was fourth at 212, edging Ellsworth by four.
Tessa Van Someren and Lezlie Weyer each shot a 51 to lead the Blackhawks. Roza Emmert carded a 54, followed by Ally Noll’s 56. Grace Carlson finished with a 57.
Ava Salay of Prescott and Sally Vangsness from St. Croix Central each shot a 37 for medalist honors. Lanie Veenendall and Abbie Ritzer of New Richmond each finished with a 43.
Amery
Two days later, the Blackhawks traveled to Amery for another MBC match.
Playing the back nine of Amery Golf Club, the Blackhawks ended up in a tie for seventh.
Prescott again won the match, finishing with a 182. New Richmond took second at 188, edging St. Croix Central by two shots. Somerset finished fourth at 201, Ellsworth was fifth at 223, Osceola took sixth at 228, B-W and Amery both finished with a 231.
Tessa Van Someren led B-W with a 51, followed by Roza Emmert with a 55. Lezlie Weyer carded a 58, with Ally Noll’s 67. Grace Carlson finished with a 73.
Ava Salay of Prescott earned medalist honors with a 36. Lanie Veenendall of New Richmond finished with a 40 and Sydney Nolan shot a 42.
