The Baldwin-Woodville girls golf team participated in its season opening meet, the Baldwin-Woodville Invitational at Pheasant Hills August 17.
Prescott won the 10-team meet with a 327. The Cardinals junior varsity team was second with a 385. Colfax/Elk Mound took third with a 414.
Ava Salay cruised to medalist honors with a 66. She also tied the course record. Belle Kongshaug of Colfax/Elk Mound was second with a 73. Ava Pesha of Somerset took third with an 81.
Julia Pollitt was the only Blackhawk who competed as she shot a 128.
“It was a great day for golf,” said B-W coach Eric Harmon.
