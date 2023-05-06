The Baldwin-Woodville girls track and field team had eight top three finishes at the Baldwin-Woodville Invitational April 25.
Those results helped the Blackhawks to a third-place finish in the team standings with 91.5 points. Amery cruised to the team title with 188 points. Grantsburg was second with 94.
The 3,200 relay claimed the lone first place finish. Miranda Halverson, Miley Smith, Anna Fritts and Adison Wilde won with a time of 10 minutes, 32:13 seconds, defeating Ellsworth by nearly 19 seconds.
Second place finishes came from Janessa Karau in the 100 dash (13.28), Smith in the 800 run (2:34.03) and Fritts in the pole vault (7-9).
Karau also added a third in the 200 (27.77) and high jump (4-6) along with Wilde in the 800 (2:37.86) and Aubrie Anderson in the pole vault (7-3).
Fourth places went to Karau in the 400 (1:06.07), Fritts in the 300 hurdles (52.86) and the 1,600 relay (4:39.86).
Payton Mikla and Adeline Langer tied for fifth in the pole vault (6-3) while Langer was fifth in the 100 hurdles (18.65).
Natalie Lokken posted a sixth place in the shot put (26-2).
Meanwhile the boys were fourth in the team standings with 91 points. Grantsburg took the team title with 138 points, edging Elk Mound by five. SCC took third with 124.
Haydon Langer won both hurdle events with a time of 16.14 in the 110 and 43.41 in the 300 meters. Ian Findlay took the other first place in the 800 at 2:13.06.
Aidan Fitts was second in the 110 hurdles at 16.80 along with Hayden Wilson in the 800 (2:18.24).
Third places went to Dane Veenendall in the high jump (5-4) and Caleb Haas-Rock in the discus (107).
Veenendall added a fourth in the 400 (56.49). The 1,600 (4:11.31) and 3,200 (9:38.61) relays were fifth along with Jeremy Jacobsen in the high jump (5-4).
