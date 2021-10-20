The Middle Border Conference cross country championship meet maybe can serve as an indication for the Baldwin-Woodville cross country team.
The girls finished sixth and the boys placed seventh in Osceola Oct. 14.
“It is impressive to see the quality of the top teams in our conference,” said B-W coach Zack Ambrose. “The Amery girls are young, ambitious and very impressive. The Osceola boys continued their tradition of being contenders year in and year out. Both are teams that our athletes at Baldwin-Woodville should be looking at and wanting to be like.”
The Amery girls had five runners place in the top 12, four of them were freshmen, to win the team title with 35 points. Osceola was second with 55 and St. Croix Central took third with 68. The Blackhawks scored 154.
Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich was the individual champion at 19 minutes, 25.7 seconds. She was almost a minute faster than second place SCC’s Kaitlyn Carlson. Altoona’s Greta Peters was third.
Morgan Margelofsky was the top B-W runner as she was 24th (23:03). Bekah Luckwaldt was next in 26th place (23:03.3). Natalie Bolstad was 31st (23:24.9) and Adison Wilde took 33rd (23:27.2). Lavinia Kool rounded out the Blackhawk scoring with a 40th place finish (24:13.5).
“Morgan Margelofsky ran a smart race and finished first for our girls team,” Ambrose said. “Natalie and Adison also ran lifetime bests, or just off them, while running tough and with some grit.”
Meanwhile, for the boys, Osceola used three runners in the top five to roll to the team title with 33 points. Prescott was second with 54 and Altoona was third with 70. The Blackhawks scored 170.
Chieftain Quinn McDonald was the individual champion at a time of 16:35.3. Prescott’s Tyler Loucks was second, 16 seconds behind. Ellsworth’s Alex Pazdernik was third at 17:29.3.
Austin Schmidt finished 30th (19:28.6) to lead the boys. Riley Laesch led a trio of Blackhawks, placing 37th (20:24.4). Connor Magnuson-Severson was next (20:26.2), followed by Hayden Wilson (20:28.9). Noah Schommer was 49th (25:43.0).
“The boys team continued the pack running of our second-fourth runners,” Ambrose said. “Two of the three had lifetime bests, while the third ran his second fastest 5K ever on a course that isn’t usually all that fast. Austin Schmidt ran his second fastest time ever at the meet where it counts.”
