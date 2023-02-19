The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team is playing its best basketball of the season with the playoffs around the corner.
The Blackhawks have now won five of its last six games, headlined by an impressive 49-44 road win over first place Prescott Feb. 10.
Baldwin-Woodville grabbed the lead midway through the first half and never relinquished it.
Haley Jordt led the way for B-W, scoring a game-high 24 points along with six rebounds. Marin Nygaard added eight points and three rebounds while Maggie Jensen posted six points, eight rebounds and four assists. Marney Roemhild added five rebounds and three assists.
Blackhawk coach Holly English praised the team’s defensive effort, especially Jensen and Ryeah Oehlke on Prescott’s Lila Posthuma, who went 2-for-10 from the field to finish with eight points. Posthuma pulled down six rebounds along with five assists.
Violet Otto added 10 points while Isabel Matzek recorded nine.
Baldwin-Woodville is now 7-5 in the conference and 10-12 overall. It earned the No. 6 seed in the upcoming playoffs and will host No. 11 seed SCC 7 p.m. Feb. 21.
B-W 49, Osceola 41
The Blackhawks closed the Feb. 7 game on a 10-2 run to seal the win.
Baldwin-Woodville shot 60 percent from the field in the second half as it outscored Osceola by 11 in the final 18 minutes.
Jordt led B-W with 13 points and three steals. Jensen added 11. Nygaard posted seven along with three assists. Hailey Maurer scored six along with nine rebounds. Oehlke chipped in with five.
The Blackhawks finished at 46.2 percent from the field overall compared to Osceola’s 28.9.
Hattie Fox had a game-high 26 points for Osceola along with eight rebounds. Maddie Newton was the next Chieftain with five points and eight rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.