The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team placed fourth out of 32 teams at the Eau Claire North Husky Invite Dec. 10.
Simley, the four-time defending champion in Minnesota Double AA was the overall champion with 577 points. Kaukauna, the defending Wisconsin Division 1 champion took second with 500.5. Arrowhead, another Division 1 state entry from last year, took third with 401.5 points. The Blackhawks scored 264.5.
Colton Hush (7-1 overall) had the highest place finish for B-W, placing second at 126 pounds. He recorded two pins and a major decision before losing 10-5 to Kaukauna’s Lucas Peters in the final match. The two pins came in 34 and 69 seconds.
Tyler Fink (7-2) took third at 138 pounds, going 4-1 on the day. He won via a pin, a decision, a major decision, and a technical fall. The third-place match was a 7-5 decision over Simley’s J.J. Salas.
Moson Baribeau won his first two matches at 285 pounds before losing his last two matches to take fourth at 285 pounds. His two wins were via decisions.
Hunter Gartmann suffered his first loss of the season at 145 pounds, placing fifth. The loss was to Kaukauna’s Connor Smith was in the quarterfinals. Gartmann then rebounded to defeat Menomonie’s Luke Pember 8-0 and a forfeit win over New Richmond’s Bode Gabriel.
Elliott Anderson finished fifth at 170 pounds as he also lost in the quarterfinal match, to Simley’s Travis Smith by a 13-2 score. Anderson’s four wins were by two pins, a decision, and a technical fall.
Taden Holldorf was sixth at 160 pounds, going 3-2. His two wins were by pins and a decision. Cole Braasch took ninth at 132 pounds, while Drake Gartmann was 10th at 120 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.