The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team placed fourth out of 32 teams at the Eau Claire North Husky Invite Dec. 10. 

Simley, the four-time defending champion in Minnesota Double AA was the overall champion with 577 points. Kaukauna, the defending Wisconsin Division 1 champion took second with 500.5. Arrowhead, another Division 1 state entry from last year, took third with 401.5 points. The Blackhawks scored 264.5. 

