The Baldwin-Woodville boys tennis team picked up a big 6-1 victory over Ellsworth on May 29, winning three singles and three doubles matches.
At No. 3 singles, Ethan Rumpel dominated Joe Schmalstig, 6-0, 6-0. Tyler Barnett did the same to Lander Levers in the No. 4 match.
Gus Kroening won the No. 2 singles match by forfeit and all three doubles wins came by way of forfeits.
