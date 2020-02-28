The Osceola girls basketball team left Baldwin-Woodville High School on Feb. 6 with a two-point win.
Tuesday, the two teams played again on the same court, this time in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 girls basketball playoffs.
This time, the home team came on top as the Blackhawks earned its seventh win of the year, winning 58-41.
"The first half was hard fought by both sides," said B-W coach Steve Jensen. "In the second, we just continued what we were doing in the first, but started shooting the ball better. We also did a better job of making an extra pass to force their zone to move more. Great effort and win for our team."
Brooke Klatt led three B-W players in double figures with 17 points. She also pulled down five rebounds and dished out five assists. Maddy Jensen nearly recorded a double-double. She finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Anna Jordt had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Kate Groskreutz and Brianna Mikla each scored six points each.
Baldwin-Woodville advances to play top-seeded St. Croix Falls 7 p.m., tonight in St. Croix Falls.
The two teams played earlier in the year, with St. Croix Falls winning, 66-34.
