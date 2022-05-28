The Osceola baseball team handed Baldwin-Woodville a 6-1 loss May 19.
“We made some errors that got their scoring started and we left too many guys on base in scoring position,” B-W coach Wes Haney said.
The Blackhawks finished with seven runners left on base.
Ty Fink, Masen Werner, Trenton Veenendaal had two hits each for B-W (9-4 conference, 13-6 overall). Cal Smith and Keagan Martino had a hit each. Veenendaal had an RBI, which Werner scored the run on.
“Turning point was in the first few innings when we failed to score some runs that would have either tied the game or put us ahead at the time to change the momentum,” Haney said.
Sam Hush started for the Blackhawks and threw five innings. He struck out three and walked two. Out of the four runs he gave up, two were earned.
Charlie Tronrud had three hits for Osceola (10-3, 12-4). Lucas Severson finished with two hits, two runs scored and two RBI.
“I thought the game would be close again like our usual matchups, but it wasn’t” Haney said.
B-W 14, Somerset 2
The Blackhawks pounded out 21 hits to rout Somerset May 17.
“We played very well in every aspect of the game,” B-W coach Wes Haney said.
Jesse Gorman led the hitting attack, going 4-for-5 with two RBI. Cal Smith had three hits and three RBI. Keagan Martino finished with three hits, while Masen Werner posted two RBI.
Ty Fink started for the Blackhawks and pitched six innings. He struck out two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.