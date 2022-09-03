B-W boys soccer ties Ashland

Gus Kroening (12) trying to dribble away from an Ashland defender during the Aug. 27 game in Baldwin-Woodville. 

 Sam Niebeling| Niebeling’s Photography

The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team earned a 0-0 tie against Ashland Aug. 27 in its home opener. 

“Our defense did a great job not allowing a goal,” B-W coach Nathan Franey said. “In fact, Ashland was allowed very few scoring opportunities. However, we did not take enough advantage of the opportunities given us to score.” 

