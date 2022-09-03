B-W boys soccer ties Ashland

The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team earned a 0-0 tie against Ashland Aug. 27 in its home opener.
“Our defense did a great job not allowing a goal,” B-W coach Nathan Franey said. “In fact, Ashland was allowed very few scoring opportunities. However, we did not take enough advantage of the opportunities given us to score.”
Franey praised the Oredockers for their play from last year.
“Ashland is a much more improved team from last year and they gave us a great game,” he said.
Medford 5, Baldwin-Woodville 1
The Raiders put the Aug. 23 game away thanks to four goals in the second half.
“Our defense held strong in the first half,” Franey said. “However, Medford was clearly the better team and eventually took control in the second half.”
Franey credited Luke Stuedemann for stopping 15 shots in the net.
