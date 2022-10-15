The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team earned two impressive wins last week as it outscored its opponents 10-0.
The Blackhawks ended its conference play with a 4-0 win over Osceola Oct. 6.
“The team did a great job controlling the game,” B-W coach Nathan Franey said. “They had possession most of the duration and our defense created another shutout.”
Davis Paulsen scored all four goals for B-W, who finished the conference season 8-2 and improved to 11-4-1 overall. In its 16 matches this year, B-W has recorded 10 shutouts.
Baldwin-Woodville finished second in the conference this year as Somerset went 9-1 this year.
B-W closes out the regular season against Rice Lake 7 p.m. Thursday
“The result of the game doesn’t hold much value because the playoff seeding will already be determined,” Franey continued. “However, there is a good possibility that we may play Rice Lake in the playoffs so it will give us a good idea of what we could go up against.”
B-W 6, St. Croix Falls/Unity 0
The Blackhawks recorded its ninth shutout thanks to the win Oct. 3.
“The team controlled the whole game from beginning to end,” Franey explained. “They possessed the ball and took advantage of the opportunities given to them. Monday was Senior/Parent night, so it was a great time to play at such a high level.”
Davis Paulsen recorded another hat trick, while Boden Anderson tallied his first two goals of the year. Gus Kroening added the other goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.