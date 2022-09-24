B-W boys soccer on three-game winning streak

If you spend seven hours on a bus round-trip, you better make it worth it.
The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team did Sept. 17 earning wins against Three Lakes 5-2 and Northland Pines 3-2 to cap off a perfect week.
“They came with the mentality to win,” B-W coach Nathan Franey explained about the Three Lakes game. “We allowed a goal in the first five minutes, but we locked down the rest of the game.”
Davis Paulsen scored three goals, while Gus Kroening added two.
The Northland Pines win earned the Blackhawks a small amount of redemption as Northland eliminated B-W from the playoffs last year.
“The boys were exhausted after playing the Three Lakes game, just 30 minutes before,” Franey said. “But they played another strong 80 minute game to get the win against a good team.”
Paulsen recorded another hat trick, while Luke Stuedemann finished with 25 saves in the two-game tournament.
“I’m very proud of how well the team consistently played in the tournament,” Franey said. “It is very difficult playing two games back to back and they did an outstanding job hanging in and getting two wins.”
The Blackhawks improved to 5-3-1 with the wins.
B-W 1, Somerset 0
The Blackhawks turned the tables to earn the Sept. 15 win as the Spartans won by the same score the first time the two teams played.
“It was great to fight back and get a win this time around,” Franey added. “We played much more physical and we had greater communication the second time around.”
Paulsen scored the game-winning goal with a header off a corner kick.
Amery 1, B-W 0
The Blackhawks did a lot of things right in the Sept. 12 game against Amery except for one thing.
“Although the ending didn’t go our way, the team played well,” Franey said. “We possessed most of the game and our play continues to get better each game. Unfortunately, we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities given to score.”
Mateo Cirelli scored the game’s lone goal on the assist by Carter Sorenson. Sean Evenson stopped 15 B-W shots to earn the shutout win.
