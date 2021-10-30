The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team saw its season end Saturday as third-seeded Northland Pines defeated the Blackhawks 2-1 in overtime in a WIAA Division 4 regional final.
“It was a hard fought game,” said B-W coach Nathan Franey. “Unfortunately, Northland Pines came out with the win in overtime.
“I’m very proud of this team for the success we had this season.”
Northland Pines improved to 9-9-1 on the season, while B-W ended its season 11-5-2.
“Our ten regular season wins plus one playoff win is the best season our team has had in three years,” Franey continued. I want to thank the seniors for all the hard work they put in this season, their leadership will have a positive impact on this team for years to come.
“As for the rest of the team, we are already looking forward to next year. Hopefully, we can continue this success.”
Five seniors will graduate, including Will Kroening, Milton Lozano, Brogan Drilling, Tyler Smigla and Sawry Sarango.
B-W 6, Newman Catholic 0
The second-seeded Blackhawks started its playoff run by posting its eighth shutout of the season against No. 7 Newman Catholic in the regional semifinals Oct. 19.
No individual stats were found online.
