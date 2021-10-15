The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team made quick work against Hayward Oct. 8.
The Blackhawks scored five goals in the first half to cruise to the 6-1 win.
“We played a great game Friday,” said B-W coach Nathan Franey. “The team took advantage of most of our scoring opportunities and our defense only allowed one goal.”
B-W is now 10-3-2 on its season and hosts New Richmond in its season finale 7 p.m. Thursday.
“They are a very tough team and will give our players a good challenge, which should help us get ready for the playoffs,” Franey said.
