B-W boys soccer already matched 2020’s season win output

The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team won only two games in 2020.
On August 31, they already matched that for this season with a 10-0 win over Altoona/Fall Creek.
“The team had great communication and held possession for most of the game,” said B-W coach Nathan Franey. “We need to continue improving our passing accuracy and team movement, but this game was a great improvement compared to our previous games.”
Franey sain a number of players scored their first goal of the season including Tyler Smigla, Boris Cartuche, Sawry Sarango and Brogan Drilling.
