It was Senior Night for the Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team Feb. 17 against Altoona.
And what has been a common theme this year, its four seniors made a positive contribution towards a Blackhawk win.
“The four seniors (Cam Thompson, Sam Hush, Keegan Ofstie and Caleb Lokker) played with a great deal of passion on both ends of the floor,” B-W coach Scott Benoy said.
The result was a 68-55 win.
Thompson finished with a game-high 20 points. He was 5-for-8 from the three-point line. Eli Coenen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Ofstie poured in 12 points and eight rebounds.
Lokker chipped in with eight points as Collin Fritts contributed six points, three rebounds and four assists.
“Our man-to-man defense pressure made them work very hard to get good looks from the perimeter,” Benoy said. “Our offensive balance, as it has all year, gave us the advantage at multiple positions.”
Marsten Salisbury led the Rails (4-9 conference, 7-16 overall) with 19 points. Evan Peterson tossed in 16.
“A major key was switching Keegan Ofstie on to guard Salisbury,” Benoy said. “He limited the number of good looks that he was able to get for the entire second half.”
Baldwin-Woodville improved to 11-2 in the conference and 18-4 overall. The Blackhawks close out the regular season against Osceola Feb. 24.
“A win would guarantee a second-place finish in the league for a team that picked fifth,” Benoy concluded.
B-W 62, Barron 45
The Blackhawks had a decided advantage in the post against Barron Feb. 14 and capitalized to earn the nonconference win.
“They struggled to contain our kids in the post,” Benoy said.
Eli Coenen posted a double-double of 28 points and 12 rebounds. Coenen shot 13-for-16 from the field.
“He was too much for them to defend inside,” Benoy said.
Keegan Ofstie and Collin Fritts added 10 points each. Ofstie pulled down eight rebounds and dished out four assists. Fritts added four rebounds.
Caleb Lokker added eight points. Cam Thompson recorded five rebounds and five assists.
“We continue to look for improvement on the offensive end, particularly with our perimeter shooting,” Benoy concluded. “We are also hoping that we peak as a team for the upcoming WIAA tournament.”
Blackhawks seeded third
The playoff seeding meeting was held over the weekend and B-W earned the No. 3 seed.
The Blackhawks will play the winner of No. 6 St. Croix Falls/No. 11 Barron 7 p.m., March 4. The winner of that game will likely play No. 2 Northwestern in the regional final 7 p.m., March 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.