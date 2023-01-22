The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team won its third straight game over St. Croix Central, the latest being a 48-42 score Jan. 10.
Eli Coenen recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
“We were able to use our size advantage to get the ball in the post for high percentage opportunities,” B-W coach Scott Benoy said. “Eli Coenen posed a significant matchup issue for SCC.”
Collin Fritts recorded 10 points and five rebounds, while James Borchardt tallied eight along with four rebounds. Sean Van Someren tallied seven points and three assists.
“I was a bit surprised we saw man to man early in the game,” Benoy continued. “With the size advantage we had, I was thinking we would see all zone from the Panthers.”
The Baldwin-Woodville defense was also effective as it limited SCC to less than 25 percent shooting from the field.
“Our length on defense also allowed our zone to be fairly effective,” Benoy said.
Owen Talledge, Caden Wester and Mason Sullivan led SCC with eight points each.
The win, while although impressive, showed some things that needed work. The Blackhawks committed 18 turnovers and were only 2-for-7 from three-point range.
“We continue to look for more consistency with our perimeter shooting, as well as reducing the number of unforced turnovers we are committing,” Benoy concluded.
B-W 74, Turtle Lake 42
Ten Blackhawks scored against Turtle Lake Jan. 12 as B-W once again enjoyed a size advantage.
“We were able to get an early lead and never trailed,” Benoy said. “Our talent and size advantage were obvious. Turtle Lake struggled to find scoring opportunities against our zone.”
Coenen led B-W in scoring with 18 points on 9-for-10 shooting from the field. He also pulled down five rebounds and had three blocked shots.
Van Someren and Borchardt finished with 10 points each. Gavin Weatherly and Ethan Fern-Denzer scored eight points each as Collin Fritts posted seven.
Fern-Denzer had the team high in rebounds with six as Van Someren and Fritts dished out three assists.
B-W was a very effective 31-for-57 from the field (54.3 percent). They committed only five turnovers against Turtle Lake’s 12.
The Blackhawks were up 30-19 at halftime and increased the lead further in the second half.
Drew Torgerson led the Lakers with 12 points.
“They lost a great deal of talent and experience from last year’s team, and we were bigger at every position,” Benoy concluded.
Osceola 57, B-W 42
A day after the outstanding shooting against Turtle Lake, B-W struggled against Osceola, finishing 19-for-47 (40.4 percent) against the Chieftains in the Jan. 13 game.
“I didn’t realize just how good Osceola is defensively,” Benoy said. “They were very effective in their man-to-man defense, and we struggled to get quality looks at the basket.”
While the Osceola defense was giving B-W fits, Brayden Bradway was single-handedly carrying the Chieftain offense.
The senior shooter hit five three-pointers in the first half to finish with a game-high 32 points. He was also 8-for-10 from the free throw line.
“We failed to find Bradway in our zone multiple times in the first half,” Benoy added. “That was the key to the game.”
Teagan Viebrock chipped in with 10 points, while Ethan Hall added nine. Osceola finished 16-for-35 from the field overall.
Coenen led the Blackhawks with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Fritts posted 12 points and seven rebounds. Evan Clausen added five points and five rebounds.
In addition, B-W was also 2-for-9 from the free throw line and 2-for-8 from three-point range.
“We still need to find what we are most comfortable and confident with running on both ends of the floor,” Benoy said.
B-W is now 4-2 in the conference and 7-3 overall.
