The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team picked up two wins last week in the Menomonie Showcase.
The Blackhawks had five players in double figures to defeat Edgar 69-45 Dec. 28.
“Offensive balance and teamwork was the key to the win,” said B-W coach Scott Benoy. “We were able to get an early lead and maintain throughout the game. Defense was very good in spurts.”
Collin Fritts led B-W with 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Eli Coenen had an impressive double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds. Cam Thompson scored 12 points, while adding four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Keegan Ofstie and Sean Van Somersen each had 10 points each. Ofstie contributed four assists and six rebounds. Van Someren had four rebounds.
As a team, the Blackhawks shot 49% from the field.
“As we near the midpoint of the season, we are starting to gel offensively,” Benoy said. “We are looking for continued improvement on both ends of the floor.”
The following day, B-W defeated Black River Falls 59-41. No individual stats were found online before this issue of the Bulletin went to press.
Baldwin-Woodville is now 6-3 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.