The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team earned the No. 7 seed in the upcoming sectional of the WIAA Division 3 boys basketball playoffs.
The Blackhawks will host No. 10 Barron 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 3 in the first round. If B-W wins, they’ll travel to No. 2 St. Croix Central on Friday, March 6.
Prescott finished with the No. 1 seed, while St. Croix Falls was the No. 3. Somerset earned the No. 4 and Northwestern was No. 5.
B-W traveled to Barron on Feb. 11 and defeated the Bears 56-48. Against Central this year, B-W went 0-2, but both games were seven points or less.
The Boys Basketball State Tournament is March 19-21 at the Kohl Center in Madison.
