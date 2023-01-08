The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team played for the first time in two weeks Dec. 27 against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in the La Crosse Aquinas Tournament.
The rust might have showed as the Blackhawks turned the ball over too much and couldn’t make a three-pointer in a 61-54 defeat.
“The key to our loss was turnovers,” B-W coach Scott Benoy said. “We committed 27 of them against relatively little pressure.”
Three-point shooting was second. B-W finished 2-for-14 from three-point range with Evan Clausen and James Borchardt responsible for the three pointers.
“We were surprised with how much we struggled against their 1-3-1 zone,” Benoy said. “They were better defensively that we had anticipated.”
Cody Schmitz was a likely third option. One of the leading scorers in the state, the G-E-T junior scored 38 points.
Eli Coenen led the Blackhawks with a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds. Coenen also finished 11-for-15 from the field. Sean Van Someren chipped in with 12 points and dished out four assists.
Collin Fritts filled out the stat sheet with six points, five rebounds and seven assists.
“We are always looking for continued improvement,” Benoy concluded. “Specifically taking better care of the ball.”
B-W 48, Richland Center 40 (ot)
Defense told the story for the Blackhawks in the Dec. 28 win.
“We had a very good defensive effort,” Benoy said, “Getting the lead in overtime was also very important. Our goal every game is to control the tempo, and I felt we made them play at our pace.
“Our 3-2 zone made it difficult for them to get quality looks at the basket. Once again, our size in the post created problems for the opponent.”
Coenen recorded his fourth double double of the year with 15 points and 10 rebounds along with four blocked shots. Van Someren and Borchardt tallied eight points each as Borchardt pulled down six rebounds. Ryan Veenendall and Clausen finished with six points each.
After 27 turnovers against G-E-T, B-W finished with 10 against Richland Center.
Leif Fingerson had a game-high 21 points for Richland Center.
