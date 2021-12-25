The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team earned two impressive wins last week, defeating Ellsworth Dec. 17 and Amery Dec. 14.
It was the Blackhawks’ first two conference wins of the season after falling to Prescott and St. Croix Central.
“Our defensive pressure was a key to the game,” said B-W coach Scott Benoy against Ellsworth as the final score was 67-44. “Being able to turn them over and capitalize offensively was a definite bonus for us. The game plan was to utilize our depth and quickness to our advantage, and I do feel that we wore them down in the second half.
Keegan Ofstie led three Blackhawks in double figures with 23 points. He also pulled down 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Sean Van Someren and Eli Coenen scored 10 points each. Coenen also recorded a double-double as he pulled down 10 rebounds. He also dished out five assists.
Ofstie and Coenen’s nights on the glass helped B-W to a 44-18 rebounding advantage.
Masen Werner chipped in with seven points and seven rebounds. Cam Thompson finished with seven points, two rebounds and three assists.
The Blackhawks shot over 48% from the field, including 7-for-16 from three-point range. Nine players scored.
“We continue to look for more offensive consistency, especially with respect to our perimeter shooting,” Benoy added. “Execution against the zone also continues to be a high priority for our team.”
Tanner Pechacek led Ellsworth with 12 points. The Panthers were playing without all-conference player Jack Jahnke.
“He will definitely be a major factor for their team once he recovers from injury,” Benoy said.
B-W 59, Amery 33
A 35-14 halftime lead was more than enough for the Blackhawks who was able to increase its led in the second half to earn the 26-point win.
“We were able to utilize our depth and experience to our advantage,” Benoy continued. “Defensively, we were able to limit them to one shot and ran the break well off defensive rebounds. We struggled a bit with their zone, but halftime adjustments allowed us to attack it more successfully in the second half.”
Collin Fritts led the Blackhawks with 13 points and eight rebounds. Keegan Ofstie and Eli Coenen tossed in 11 points each, while Cam Thompson scored eight. In all 10 Blackhawks scored.
“The main highlight was getting many players an opportunity to play meaningful minutes,” Benoy added. “Offensive balance was also a bright spot for us.”
Masen Werner had another solid game with eight rebounds and three assists. B-W recorded 15 steals led by Ofstie’s three.
B-W finished 37.5% from the field and 7-for-11 from the free throw line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.