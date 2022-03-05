The Osceola boys basketball team closed out Thursday’s game against Baldwin-Woodville on a 12-2 run, defeating the Blackhawks 47-37.
“I was surprised by the lack of energy and emotion that we played with in our regular season finale,” B-W coach Scott Benoy said. “Osceola didn’t do anything that we weren’t prepared for. We just played very flat for the entire contest.”
The Blackhawks shot less than 30% from the field (15-for-51).
“Offensively, we were very out of sync,” Benoy explained. “Missed many makeable shots and struggled to find a flow on that end.”
Eli Coenen led the way with 14 points and eight rebounds for B-W (11-3 conference, 18-5 overall). Cam Thompson added nine, while Masen Werner posed eight.
Brayden Bradway poured in a game-high 25 points for Osceola (7-7, 11-11). The rest of the team was a combined 8-for-24 from the field.
“Osceola hit some perimeter shots late in the game that extended the lead enough for us to panic a bit,” Benoy said. “As stated earlier, we just didn’t play with enough energy to win the game. Combine that with many points left on the rim and a loss was inevitable.”
B-W will host the winner of No. 6 St. Croix Falls/No. 11 Barron in the regional semifinal Friday.
“We are looking for a passionate and energetic response in the semifinal Friday,” Benoy said. “We get to host, so hopefully our guys will take advantage of the home court situation.”
(0) comments
