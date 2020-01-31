The offensive onslaught continued for the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team Tuesday.
The Blackhawks recorded their fifth win in the last six games as they defeated Somerset 7-1. In those five wins, they’ve scored at least five goals in all of them and have scored 22 goals in the last three games.
“This was our most complete game of the year so far,” said B-W coach Lucas Trickle. “We played fast and the team did a great job of executing our game plan.”
Nine Blackhawks registered a point, led by Zac Holme’s four. He had three goals and an assist. In those five wins, Holme has recorded 10 goals and eight assists. He now leads the team with 13 goals and 27 points.
One of Holme’s goals came on the power play, which Trickle said was a key to the game.
“We were able to take advantage of a couple of power plays which is important against a quality team like Somerset,” Trickle said. Wyatt Sundby scored the other B-W power play goal.
Josh Woodington added two goals. Along with Holme, Woodington has caught fire lately, scoring four goals in those five wins. Max Buhr scored the final B-W goal, his third of the year.
Bazl Cook dished out two assists, increasing his team-high total to 27. Other assists went to Rinalds Ulmanis, Sam Sykora, Davis Paulson and Trenton Veenendaal.
Jacob Anderson had a stellar night in the net, stopping 23 Spartan shots.
“A number of players played very well, and we hope to build off of this victory,” Trickle said.
Baldwin-Woodville is now 9-7-3 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.