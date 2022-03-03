It was Baldwin-Woodville versus Somerset in the boys hockey sectional final Saturday.
The Hawks were the No. 1 seed, but the game was played on Somerset’s home ice.
That didn’t matter as thanks to a four-goal second period, B-W earned its first trip to state in school history with the 5-3 win.
The Hawks (23-3-1 overall) will play No. 2 seed St. Mary’s Springs (21-5) in the second Division 2 semifinal 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 1 Rice Lake (16-7)/No. 4 Lakeland Union (17-5) for the state championship 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Sam Sykora scored B-W’s first goal of the sectional final in the first period with assists by Gavin Sell and Blake Lokken.
Bazl Cook made the score 2-0 early in the second period with an assist by Gavin Finstad.
After Somerset scored to make it 2-1, the Hawks slammed the door shut with three goals in less than three minutes in the second period. Rhett Schweitzer, Sykora and Trenton Veenendall accounted for those goals.
The Spartans scored two goals in the third, but no more.
Somerset outshot B-W 29-20, with Dominic Hite stopping 26 shots to earn the win.
B-W 3, Black River Falls 2 (3 ot)
Black River Falls defeated B-W in the team’s first meeting, so those associated with the Hawks knew the Feb. 23 sectional semifinal wasn’t going to be an easy one.
Yet, no one expected this outcome, won by Brennen Sanders at the seven minute, 31 second mark of the third overtime with assists by Sam Sykora and Trenton Veenendaal.
Dominic Hite played over 74 minutes, stopping 40 shots on 42 attempts. Tiger goalie Christopher Muir stopped 49 shots on 52 attempts.
Baldwin-Woodville’s previous two goals were scored in the first period as Davis Paulsen scored on the power play with Trenton Veenendaal and Bazl Cook on the assists. Rhett Schweitzer tallied the second with Sanders and Sam Sykora on the assists.
