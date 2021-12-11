In a week playing St. Paul schools, the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team split its pair of games.
The Blackhawks earned its first win of the season, a 5-2 score over St. Paul Highland Park Dec. 2.
“The team did a nice job coming out fast and scoring twice in the first period,” said B-W coach Lucas Trickle said. Blake Lokken tallied the first one, three minutes into the game. Sam Sykora made the score 2-0 on a short-handed goal.
Highland Park tied the game at 2, midway through the second period, but Gavin Finstad made the game 3-2 in favor of the Blackhawks after two periods. He scored on a power play assisted by Lokken and Jake Omann.
“(Gavin) followed up his own rebound and I felt that goal swung the momentum back into our favor late in the second period when we needed it,” Trickle said.
Baldwin-Woodville scored the final two goals within a minute in the third period.
Dylan Haney scored on a power play with Sykora and Trenton Veenendaal on the assists. Bazl Cook added the final goal on an empty netter.
“Our penalty kill bailed us out on a couple of different occasions,” Trickle said. “Coach (Mike) Olson does a great job coaching our team up on the penalty kill and it was huge for us in this game. We need to do a better job of playing disciplined.”
Highland Park finished 0-for-4 on the power play. Hawks goaltender Dominic Hite stopped 34 shots on 36 attempts to earn the win.
“He made some key saves when we really needed him to throughout the game,” Trickle said.
St. Paul Johnson 2, B-W 1
A bad second period doomed B-W’s chances in its season opening match against St. Paul Johnson Nov. 30.
“We need to do a better job of getting pucks to the net and playing three full periods,” Trickle said. “I thought we did a good job of moving the puck in the first period and about the last 10 minutes of the third period.”
Bazl Cook scored B-W’s first goal, at the 12:31 mark of the first period, on the power play with assists by Brennen Sanders and Max Buhr.
“(Bazl’s) got a next-level shot and we need him to continue to get pucks to the net to help us be successful,” Trickle concluded.
Dominic Hite stopped 26 shots on 28 attempts in a losing effort.
Trickle also praised the play of Jake Omann and Jerome Dietzman.
“They played in their first varsity game and really stepped up and played a big role,” Trickle said. “They played with poise which was great to see and we are looking forward to watching them improve as the season goes on.”
