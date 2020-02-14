In the first year the WIAA State Boys Hockey Tournament expanded to two classes, the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team has earned a number one seed in one of the four Division 2 sectionals.
One reason why the Blackhawks earned the honor is they went a perfect 7-0 against teams in their section.
Their first-round opponent will be No. 8 seed Regis/Altoona/McDonnell 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20 at the United Civic Center. The Blackhawks swept both games this season. The semifinal match will be 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Civic Center against the winner of No. 4 West Salem/Bangor/No. 5 Menomonie. Baldwin-Woodville beat both teams earlier this year.
The other half of the bracket is No. 2 River Falls/No. 7 Viroqua and No. 3 Somerset/No. 6 seed Black River Falls. The section final is 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 28 at Somerset.
Baldwin-Woodville beat River Falls in overtime in January and swept the Spartans in both outings.
The State Boys Hockey Tournament is March 5-7 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison.
