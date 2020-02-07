The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team picked up its seventh win in its last nine games as it defeated the Northwest Icemen 7-4 Tuesday in Barron.
In those seven wins, the Blackhawks have scored at least five goals in all of them.
No individual stats were found online as of Wednesday morning before the Bulletin went to press.
B-W improved to 11-8-3 on the year, while the Iceman fall to 10-11.
