The Baldwin-Woodville boys golf team finished fifth at the Middle Border Conference tournament May 17 at Pheasant Hills.
SCC was the champion with a 298, followed by Ellsworth’s 316. Amery took third with a 318. B-W shot a 346.
Landon Eggen was the top B-W golfer as he shot an 80. Chase Van Ranst and Dylan Veenendall both carded an 88 and Peyton Jones finished with a 90.
Amery’s Blu Anderson was medalist with a 68. SCC’s Owen Rozeboom and Nicholas Mueller were second and third with a 70 and 73 respectively.
MBC Meet at Prescott
The Blackhawks tied for sixth at the final regular season MBC meet in Prescott May 16.
Amery shot a 162 to take the team title. SCC was second with a 165. Ellsworth took third with a 172. B-W and Osceola both shot a 187.
Landon Eggen was one of four golfers who shot a 40, placing him fourth. SCC’s Nicholas Mueller was medalist with a 36, edging Ellsworth’s Ethan Oricchio by a shot. Amery’s Blu Anderson and Prescott’s Tyler Reiter tied for third with a 39 each.
Chase Van Ranst was the next B-W golfer with a 42. Gavin Sippel carded a 52 and Dylan Veenendall finished with a 53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.