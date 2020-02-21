Baldwin-Woodville’s longest winning streak of the season extended to four games on Feb 13 with a 62-58 overtime boys basketball win over Ellsworth on the road.
Ross Roemhild led the Blackhawks (11-8) with 17 points, three steals and two assists. Meanwhile, Warick Weyer posted 13 points and Keegan Ofstie hauled in 13 rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot.
“It was a very competitive game,” said B-W coach Jeremy Nygaard. “Despite not having a great record, Ellsworth is a tough team. I think a lot of people look at how we beat them by 19 in the first matchup at our place and assumed it would be a walk in the park. Our guys knew better.”
Also scoring for the Blackhawks were: Dylan Karau (eight points, two assists, two blocks), Hunter Clausen (six points), Zach Nilssen (six points, eight rebounds), Cam Thompson (five points, three assists) and Collin Bensen (two points, one block).
“Offensively, Ross Roemhild had a career-high 17 including five threes,” added Nygaard. “What’s most impressive about Ross is that he doesn’t turn the ball over. For as much as he handles the ball, you’d think he’d turn it over some... he just doesn’t. He has like 7 turnovers in our 13 conference games, which is crazy… Warick added 13, including some big free throws in overtime. Dylan Karau made both ends of a one-and-one in OT. Again, we were better from the charity stripe than our opponent. And in close games, that’s the difference.”
Ellsworth’s (7-12) Mason Anderson led all scorers with 25 points and turned it into a double-double night, grabbing 11 rebounds and a game-high four steals.
“I liked our matchup with Zach Nilssen guarding Anderson, but Zach got into foul trouble early and we had to adjust,” Nygaard explained. “He played the last 12 minutes of the game and overtime with three fouls and did a great job slowing Anderson down, in addition to grabbing eight rebounds and having six points. Keegan Ofstie held Ellsworth’s second-leading scorer Jack Janke scoreless and was asked to guard Anderson for a stretch too. Keegan plays extremely hard and has a nose for rebounds, setting a career-high with 13. Collectively, our team defense was pretty good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.