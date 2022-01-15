The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team earned another win, 64-63, Jan. 6.
How they got there is a mixed bag. The Blackhawks raced out to a 20-point lead in the first half but had to hold on as Somerset came back, tying the game and even having a chance to win on the game’s final possession.
“We played some solid defense in the last minute to secure a one-point win,” B-W coach Scott Benoy explained. “Somerset did a great job getting back into the game with us struggling from the line, and their offense starting to click, they were able to tie the game late in the second half.
“I was surprised that we gave up a 20 point lead so quickly. We didn’t rebound the ball as well as we have during the year.”
Keegan Ofstie posted a game-high 22 points for the Blackhawks (3-2 conference, 7-3 overall). Sean Van Someren and Collin Fritts added eight points each.
“We were able to handle their full court pressure successfully and capitalize on some early opportunities,” Benoy said. “Keegan Ofstie had a very big first half, which enabled us to build a comfortable lead at halftime.”
Savion Mull had a team-high 21 points for Somerset (2-3, 6-6). Caymen Gebheim finished with 14.
“We are looking to the opportunity to play a full game consistently on both ends of the floor,” Benoy concluded. “We seem to play very well in spurts but have struggled to maintain a consistent effort for 36 minutes.”
