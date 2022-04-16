B-W Baseball splits with Grantsburg, New Richmond

Mother Nature finally gave an opening last week for spring sports teams to play and the Baldwin-Woodville baseball team took advantage, playing two games against Grantsburg and New Richmond Saturday.
The Blackhawks split, winning 13-0 over Grantsburg, but falling 5-1 against New Richmond.
B-W picked up nine hits against the Pirates led by Jesse Gorman and Trenton Veenendaal with two each. Gorman, Keagan Martino, Masen Werner drove in two each with Sam Hush finishing with three RBIs.
Ty Fink started on the mound and threw three innings, striking out five. He gave up only one hit. Braydon LaGrander pitched the final two innings, giving up one hit and striking out three.
Against the Tigers, B-W finished with two hits – one each by Klay Lorentz and Hush.
“We just couldn’t get anything going at the plate,” B-W coach Wes Haney said. “And the errors got us behind early and we never recovered.”
Cal Smith started the game and threw four innings. He gave up five runs on six hits, along with striking out five. Only one of the runs were earned. Hush pitched the last three innings, allowing no runs on two hits. He struck out two and walked two.
B-W is now 3-1 overall.
