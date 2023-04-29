B-W baseball remain undefeated thanks to sweep over Somerset

The Baldwin-Woodville baseball team collected 25 hits over two games to sweep Somerset in a doubleheader April 18, 16-7 and 7-4.
“Overall, our pitching and hitting were very good, but we made six costly errors in the field and really need to work on cleaning up our defense,” B-W coach Wes Haney said. “It’s been a tough year so far to do so because of the weather and not being able to get outside for practices. Hopefully, better weather is on its way.”
In game one, Cal Smith led the hitting attack with four, Masen Werner had three, while Colton Hush, Gavin Sell, Ty Fink and Garrett Guthrie had two each.
“We ran well as a team on the basepaths as we had 11 stolen bases,” Haney added.
Sell started on the mound and pitched the first five innings, striking out six and walking none. Out of Somerset’s seven runs, none were earned. Landon Fedie relieved Sell for the final two innings and gave up no hits in addition to striking out three.
Smith started the second game and pitched six innings to earn the win. He struck out nine and walked two. He gave up one earned run on five hits. Werner struck out two in the seventh inning to earn the save.
Sean Van Someren, Fink and Guthrie had two hits each, while Hush, Smith and Dylan Haney had one each.
“We still need to clean up some of the errors in the field going forward,” Wes Haney concluded.
Baldwin-Woodville is now 4-0 in the conference and 6-0 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.