B-W baseball remain undefeated thanks to sweep over Somerset

Cal Smith waiting for an Amery pitch during the April 11 game. 

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography

The Baldwin-Woodville baseball team collected 25 hits over two games to sweep Somerset in a doubleheader April 18, 16-7 and 7-4. 

“Overall, our pitching and hitting were very good, but we made six costly errors in the field and really need to work on cleaning up our defense,” B-W coach Wes Haney said. “It’s been a tough year so far to do so because of the weather and not being able to get outside for practices. Hopefully, better weather is on its way.”

